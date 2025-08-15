BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP issues Rs75 commemorative coin to celebrate Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day

BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2025 06:53pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued on Friday a commemorative coin of Rs75 to celebrate Marka-e-Haq - a military campaign against India in May - and the country’s Independence Day.

“To honor the valor of our armed forces during the Marka-e-Haq and to celebrate Independence Day with due dignity, the federal government is pleased to issue a commemorative coin of Rs75 denomination,” SBP statement read.

How Pakistan shot down India’s cutting-edge fighter using Chinese gear

Marka-e-Haq is the official name given to the broader conflict with India from July 22 to May 10 this year, while Bunyanum Marsoos is the name given to the operation on May 10.

The metal composition, shape, and dimensions of the coin are:

  • Metal composition: Nickel-Brass, Cu 79%, Zn 20% & Ni 1%
  • Dimension: 30.0 mm
  • Weight: 13.5 grams

Obverse

On the obverse side of the coin, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position is in the center. Alongwith periphery on the top of the crescent star is inscribed in wording “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script. Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2025. The face value of coin in numeral “75” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively, according to the SBP statement.

Reverse

On the reverse side of the coin, wordings “MARKA-E-HAQ” in Urdu script and “2025” in numeral are inscribed in the center. The wordings “PAKISTAN HAMESHA ZINDABAD” in Urdu script is written alongwith the periphery on the top side of the coin. Two Fighter Aircrafts (shown on right & left sides of the coin), one Naval Ship and one Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS) are shown on the reverse side of the coin.

“The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 15, 2025,” the central bank said.

SBP State Bank of Pakistan SBP data commemorative coin Pakistan 78th Independence day Indo Pak tensions Marka e Haq Rs75 commemorative coin

Comments

200 characters

SBP issues Rs75 commemorative coin to celebrate Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day

Pakistan, US vow to advance new trade agreement, boost trade & investment

RLNG import glut: Pakistan oil, gas production hit over two-decade low in FY25

PM Shehbaz launches Chinese textile group’s economic zone, expecting $400m in exports

Privatisation Commission signs financial advisory pact for ZTBL sell-off

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $11mn to $14.24bn

Pak-US cooperation in fight against terrorism to yield positive results: security czar

KSE-100 Index closes flat as selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee sees 6th successive gain against US dollar

Rights groups sue German ministers over deportation of Afghans from Pakistan

Pakistan keen to enhance trade, people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories