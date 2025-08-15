SBP issues Rs75 commemorative coin to celebrate Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued on Friday a commemorative coin of Rs75 to celebrate Marka-e-Haq - a military campaign against India in May - and the country’s Independence Day.

“To honor the valor of our armed forces during the Marka-e-Haq and to celebrate Independence Day with due dignity, the federal government is pleased to issue a commemorative coin of Rs75 denomination,” SBP statement read.

Marka-e-Haq is the official name given to the broader conflict with India from July 22 to May 10 this year, while Bunyanum Marsoos is the name given to the operation on May 10.

The metal composition, shape, and dimensions of the coin are:

Metal composition: Nickel-Brass, Cu 79%, Zn 20% & Ni 1%

Dimension: 30.0 mm

Weight: 13.5 grams

Obverse

On the obverse side of the coin, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position is in the center. Alongwith periphery on the top of the crescent star is inscribed in wording “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script. Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2025. The face value of coin in numeral “75” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively, according to the SBP statement.

Reverse

On the reverse side of the coin, wordings “MARKA-E-HAQ” in Urdu script and “2025” in numeral are inscribed in the center. The wordings “PAKISTAN HAMESHA ZINDABAD” in Urdu script is written alongwith the periphery on the top side of the coin. Two Fighter Aircrafts (shown on right & left sides of the coin), one Naval Ship and one Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS) are shown on the reverse side of the coin.

“The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 15, 2025,” the central bank said.