BML 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.8%)
FCCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.22%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 28.41 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.53%)
HUBC 158.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.61%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
MLCF 85.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
NBP 147.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.01%)
PAEL 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
PIAHCLA 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
POWER 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 179.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-2.11%)
PREMA 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
PRL 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 117.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.46%)
SSGC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
TRG 56.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.82%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,980 Decreased By -14.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 42,146 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.58%)
KSE100 146,781 Increased By 251.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 44,919 Increased By 63.2 (0.14%)
Aug 15, 2025
Markets

FTSE 100 steady after intraday record high; focus on Putin-Trump talks

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 03:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat on Friday, despite momentarily scaling to an all-time intraday high, as defence stocks weighed ahead of crucial U.S-Russia talks regarding a potential resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The blue-chip index was steady as of 1000 GMT, yet appears poised to end the week with gains.

The week’s advances were fueled by growing optimism surrounding potential US interest rate cuts, better-than-expected UK Gross Domestic Product data and a series of largely positive corporate earnings reports.

The aerospace and defence sector emerged as Friday’s underperformer, declining 1.8%, ahead of the scheduled high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska later in the day.

Investors will be watching the summit closely for any signs of a credible peace deal, with any substantive outcomes likely setting the market tone for the coming week.

Energy sector, up 0.2%, was also in focus as a potential ceasefire could result in the easing of sanctions on Russian oil exports, potentially placing downward pressure on global crude prices.

Supporting the gains on London’s benchmark, industrial metal miners strengthened 2%, as weak economic data from key commodities consumer China fueled hopes that it would spur Beijing to unleash more stimulus measures.

The midcap index gained 0.3% in the day, though it remains on track to close the week with losses.

Bytes Technology was the top performer on the index, rising 7.4% as the IT firm announced a 25 million pounds ($33.89 million) share repurchase program. Reuters

FTSE 100

