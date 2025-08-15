BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
Life & Style

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up in green and white for Pakistan Independence Day

BR Life & Style Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 02:42pm

In a tribute to Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated with the Pakistani flag, for all those celebrating across the Gulf.

The event drew together the Pakistani diaspora residing in the UAE along with spectators. The lighting ceremony celebrated not only Pakistan’s rich history but also the enduring friendship between the UAE and Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai held flag-hoisting ceremonies which was attended hundreds of community members participating in patriotic fervour.

Last week, Dubai also hosted a celebration at Expo City, which was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE.

Dubai Burj Khalifa Pakistan 78th Independence day

