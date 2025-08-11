BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
Dubai celebrates Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 04:40pm

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE, attended a gathering to mark the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, reported WAM on Sunday.

The event welcomed over 60,000 attendees, held cultural performances and honored individuals across various sectors.

Organised by the Emirates Loves Pakistan platform, in cooperation with the Pakistan Association Dubai and supported by Dubai Police, the celebration highlighted the deep-rooted diplomatic, economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

Dubai to hold Pakistan Independence Day celebration on August 10

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan remarked at the event: “It is an honour to join you in commemorating Pakistan’s Independence Day. I extend my warmest congratulations to you all and to the people of Pakistan on this momentous occasion.”

“I share your pride in celebrating what this day signifies for Pakistanis worldwide, a testament to a robust national identity, resilience, determination, achievement, and optimism for the future. Here in Dubai, we also celebrate the deep bonds of friendship and brotherhood uniting Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.”

“Our steadfast relationship is founded on shared values, cultural heritage, mutual respect, and a collective vision for peace and prosperity. The UAE stands with Pakistan as a friend and partner. These ties are strengthened daily through the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani community, whose talent, dedication and creativity enrich the fabric of our country.”

Sheikh Nahyan added: “The partnership between the UAE and Pakistan exemplifies the fraternal bonds essential for fostering social and economic prosperity globally. I am delighted to express my optimism for the bright future awaiting our two nations.”

“This societal harmony is among our greatest achievements, and the Pakistani community is a vital part of this success. Today, in Dubai, we have every reason to rejoice in your National Independence Day.”

2024: Pakistanis among top 5 buyers of real estate in Dubai, Indians top list

He also announced a national writing competition organised by Watani Al Emarat Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, as part of the ‘Year of Community’ initiatives.

“We invite all residents of the UAE - citizens and expatriates, young and old - to share their reflections on the theme ‘What the UAE Means to Me’, Sheikh Nahyan added.

In June of this year, a strategic partnership in governmental modernisation was initiated between the UAE and Pakistan, reflecting a mutual commitment to collaboration, the exchange of successful governmental practices, expertise, and the development of institutional capacities to support modernisation efforts.

The UAE is also recognised as a significant investor in Pakistan, particularly in telecommunications, services, tourism, information technology, oil and gas, housing, banking, and real estate.

