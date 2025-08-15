BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.30 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.49%)
DCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
DGKC 185.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.1%)
FCCL 50.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.54%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.33%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
MLCF 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
NBP 146.98 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.72%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.8%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 181.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.22%)
PREMA 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.24%)
PRL 31.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.81%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.16%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.2%)
BR30 42,279 Decreased By -111.5 (-0.26%)
KSE100 146,971 Increased By 442 (0.3%)
KSE30 44,995 Increased By 139.6 (0.31%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shein’s UK sales surge to $2.8 billion in 2024, boosting profits as IPO looms

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 11:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Shein’s British business made 2.05 billion pounds ($2.77 billion) in sales in 2024, a 32.3% increase from the previous year, a filing by the online fast-fashion retailer showed early on Friday.

Shein does not report global results publicly, but the filing sheds light on its growth in Britain, its third-biggest market after the United States and Germany, as the company works toward an initial public offering in Hong Kong.

Founded in China and headquartered in Singapore, Shein has spent years attempting to list, first in New York and then in London, but faced criticism from US and UK politicians and failed to get approval from China’s securities regulator for the offshore IPO at a time of increasing tensions between China and the US.

The global retailer’s UK business, Shein Distribution UK Ltd, reported a pretax profit of 38.25 million pounds in 2024, up 56.6% from 24.4 million pounds in 2023.

In the filing, Shein highlighted 2024 milestones, such as a pop-up shop in Liverpool, a Christmas bus tour across 12 UK cities and the opening of two new offices in Kings Cross and Manchester.

Known for deeply discounted pricing, Shein runs constant promotions and offers coupons or rewards that encourage shoppers to keep buying. Shein has taken market share from retailers like ASOS and H&M as surging inflation dented consumers’ spending power, driving them to hunt for bargains.

Shein has also broadened its offering beyond fashion — the UK site sells 7.99-pound ($10.84) dresses and 15-pound ($20.36) jeans, as well as everything from toys and craft supplies to storage units.

Shein’s business has benefited from customs duty exemptions on low-value e-commerce packages that allow it to send goods directly from factories in China to shoppers’ doorsteps largely tariff-free.

But that perk is on its way out, driving Shein’s costs — and prices — up, particularly in the U.S., where imports from China are now subject to steep tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has scrapped its “de minimis” exemption for parcels under $800, and the European Union plans to remove its equivalent duty waiver on e-commerce parcels worth less than 150 euros.

Britain is also reviewing its policy on low-value imports after retailers said it was giving online players like Shein and Temu an unfair advantage.

Shein

Comments

200 characters

Shein’s UK sales surge to $2.8 billion in 2024, boosting profits as IPO looms

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

At least 23 killed as torrential rains wreak havoc in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Oil maintains gains ahead of Trump-Putin summit

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Big drop in diesel price likely

Trump and Putin to spar over Ukraine peace and arms control at Alaska summit

Call option: Askari Bank to redeem Rs6bn TFCs early

Pakistan Refinery to shut down plant for ‘approximately 15 days’

Read more stories