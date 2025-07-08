BML 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.6%)
BOP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
DCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
DGKC 168.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.73%)
FCCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
GCIL 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
HUBC 143.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.5%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.2%)
MLCF 85.56 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.1%)
NBP 122.90 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.19%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.46%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 173.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
PREMA 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.74%)
PRL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.24%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.25%)
SNGP 122.01 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.76%)
SSGC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.96%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.47%)
TPLP 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.29%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.4%)
TRG 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
BR100 13,628 Increased By 81.1 (0.6%)
BR30 40,131 Increased By 388.8 (0.98%)
KSE100 134,122 Increased By 751.8 (0.56%)
KSE30 40,887 Increased By 182 (0.45%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shein files for Hong Kong IPO to save London listing, FT reports

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 12:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China-founded fast-fashion retailer Shein has filed for an IPO in Hong Kong to accelerate the listing process and pressure Britain’s regulators to approve its planned London debut, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The company privately filed a draft prospectus last week with Hong Kong’s exchange and sought a regulatory nod from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

UK’s Financial Conduct Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Billionaire Ambani’s Reliance brings Shein back to India after 2020 app ban

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shein filed for a Hong Kong listing partly to pressure the UK regulator into easing its risk disclosure rules and to keep alive what could be London’s biggest IPO in years, the FT report added.

Reuters first reported in June that Shein was planning to file a draft prospectus confidentially for its Hong Kong listing, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters also reported in May, citing sources, that Shein was working towards a listing in Hong Kong after its proposed London IPO failed to secure the green light from Chinese regulators.

If UK’s Financial Conduct Authority is willing to accept a China Securities Regulatory Commission-approved prospectus, London would still be Shein’s preferred exchange, the FT report said.

Shein

Comments

200 characters

Shein files for Hong Kong IPO to save London listing, FT reports

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 inches near 134,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

‘Honri-VE’: Dewan Farooque Motors assembles over 300 units of Chinese EV

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to Pakistan, China as India fumes

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Moonis Alvi reappointed K-Electric CEO

Oil eases as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Read more stories