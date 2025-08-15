BML 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
China stocks eye biggest weekly gain in 7 months as risk appetite defies weak data

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 10:59am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Friday, and were on track to post their biggest weekly gain in seven months, as resilient risk appetite helped investors look past a raft of disappointing economic data. Hong Kong shares declined.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% each by the lunch break. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng fell 1.2%.

  • The CSI300 Index has risen 2.1% so far this week and are set to log the best weekly performance since the week of January 13, while the Hang Seng Index added 1.4% for the week.

  • China’s factory output growth slumped to an eight-month low in July, while retail sales slowed sharply, reinforcing the challenge confronting policymakers as they strive to shore up an economy in the face of soft demand at home and external risks.

  • “The weak data should revive stimulus hopes, particularly on consumption and property, as policymakers are keen to achieve the around 5% GDP target,” UBS analysts said.

  • Appetite for risk assets strengthened this week, with the Shanghai Composite Index hitting its highest since December 2021. Meanwhile, the margin financing balance for stocks surpassed 2 trillion yuan ($278.50 billion), highest since 2015.

  • China’s new home prices declined again in July, falling 0.3% on-month. However, the drop narrowed slightly in major cities as more local governments rolled out incentives for homebuying.

  • China is preparing to mobilise central government-owned companies in Beijing to buy unsold homes from troubled property developers, media reported on Thursday. Real estate shares rose 1.3%.

  • Tech majors traded in Hong Kong shed 1.1%, leading losses in Hong Kong, tracking declines in New York.

  • Hong Kong shares of JD.com dropped around 4% to their lowest since September 2024 as its second-quarter profits slipped. Reuters

