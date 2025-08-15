BML 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.36 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.56%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
DGKC 185.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.33%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.98%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.2%)
HUBC 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
MLCF 86.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
NBP 148.52 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.77%)
PAEL 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
PPL 183.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PREMA 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 118.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
SSGC 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
BR100 15,047 Increased By 52.4 (0.35%)
BR30 42,421 Increased By 30 (0.07%)
KSE100 147,133 Increased By 603.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 45,034 Increased By 179 (0.4%)
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars suffer setback, NZ food prices shock

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 10:48am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were back on the defensive on Friday after a high reading on US producer inflation quashed talk of aggressive rate cuts there and boosted the greenback.

That left the Aussie nursing bruises at $0.6497, having fallen 0.8% overnight to wipe out two days of gains.

It did find support at $0.6483, but was now a long way for the week’s top of $0.6568.

The kiwi dollar huddled at $0.5918, after shedding almost 1% overnight to as low as $0.5910.

Resistance is up at $0.5996, with more support around $0.5885. Data from New Zealand contained some unwelcome news on inflation as food prices rose 0.7% in July to be up 5% on a year earlier, with butter alone rising 42% and cheese 30%.

There were also sharp increases in electricity costs, petrol, air travel and holiday accommodation.

One bright spot was a slowdown in rents, which account for a large slice of CPI.

With the economy sluggish and plenty of spare capacity on the supply side, analysts still assume the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will cut rates again when it meets next week.

Markets imply a 95% chance of a quarter point reduction in the official cash rate to 3.0%, and perhaps one further move to a floor of 2.75% early next year.

Attention will be on its outlook for the economy and whether the path of the OCR is lowered from the 2.9% projected back in May, which is seen as the lower end of neutral.

“Higher food prices and continued increases in administered costs like rates, mean that inflation is likely to rise to around 3% before the end of this year, higher than the RBNZ had previously forecast,” noted Kelly Eckhold, chief NZ economist at Westpac.

“We don’t expect a significant change in the RBNZ’s OCR profile, which is still likely to indicate a chance of a further cut in November,” he added.

“Beyond this meeting a data-dependent easing bias seems likely.” Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, thinks the RBNZ will be more dovish and lower the OCR floor to 2.75% or even 2.6%. “The weakness in the economy demands stimulus,” he said.

“With all the risks offshore, and the pain still felt onshore, there’s a good argument to be made for taking policy into stimulatory territory ASAP.

An argument that is growing in support.“ Reuters

Australian and New Zealand dollars

