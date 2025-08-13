BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
BOP 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
DGKC 186.96 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.99%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.81%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
GCIL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.06%)
HUBC 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
MLCF 87.15 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.74%)
NBP 145.65 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.74%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
POWER 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 183.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.87%)
PREMA 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SNGP 118.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TREET 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.78%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,095 Increased By 59.7 (0.4%)
BR30 42,576 Increased By 54.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 147,489 Increased By 483.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,166 Increased By 154.5 (0.34%)
Australia, NZ dollars find support in US rate cut wagers

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 10:54am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars consolidated quietly on Wednesday as mounting expectations of a US rate cut undermined the greenback and offset looser policy at home.

The Aussie was down a fraction at $0.6519, having bounced from a low of $0.6483 overnight.

Resistance lies at $0.6541 ahead of the recent top of $0.6625, with support at $0.6450 and $0.6419.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.5947, after rallying from a trough of $0.5914 overnight.

It now faces resistance around $0.5971. Risk sentiment received a boost as US inflation proved no higher than expected and helped the Aussie weather a cut in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia, as well as a dovish policy outlook.

Data showing wage growth holding steady at a moderate 3.4% in the second quarter was not seen as an obstacle to easing, while promising some support to consumer spending.

Markets imply around a 35% chance the RBA will trim the 3.60% cash rate at its next meeting in September, and are fully priced for a move in November.

“The RBA’s communications reflect a clear easing bias,” said Andrew Boak, an economist at Goldman Sachs.

“We view the balance of risks to our forecast rate cuts in November/February as skewed to the downside – with back-to-back cuts likely in September should the next couple of labour market reports disappoint.”

The July jobs report is due on Thursday and analysts look for employment to bounce back by 25,000 after a surprisingly subdued 2,000 gain in June.

The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.3% after a jump in June, but any further increase would narrow the odds for a rate reduction in September.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds its next meeting on August 20 and markets imply a 90% probability it will cut the 3.25% cash rate by a quarter point, bringing its easing cycle to a whopping 250 basis points.

Investors look for perhaps one further cut to come late this year or early next, followed by a protracted period at 2.75%.

That outlook has seen two-year swap rates rally steadily to reach 3.00%, a whisker from a May low of 2.985%.

A break under there would take it to levels not seen since early 2022.

Yields on 10-year bonds hit four-month lows at 4.418%, narrowing the spread over Treasuries to a slim 13 basis points. Reuters

