BML 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.35 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.55%)
DCL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
DGKC 185.81 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.33%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.98%)
FFL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
GCIL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.38%)
HUBC 160.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
MLCF 86.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
NBP 148.68 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.88%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
PPL 183.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.13%)
PREMA 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 118.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
SSGC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 15,054 Increased By 59.6 (0.4%)
BR30 42,498 Increased By 107.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 147,106 Increased By 576.9 (0.39%)
KSE30 45,026 Increased By 170.9 (0.38%)
Palm little changed; heads for second weekly gain

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 10:31am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures were little changed on Friday but were set for a second weekly gain, with traders awaiting export data for further cues.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 9 ringgit, or 0.2%, at 4,412 ringgit ($1,046.24) a metric ton by the midday break.

Futures have gained 3.69% so far this week.

“Futures are trading sideways, tracking Dalian palm oil, and we are waiting for export data for further guidance,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.37%, while its palm oil contract declined 0.57%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were also down 0.17%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

India’s palm oil imports declined in July after cancellations of contracts, while soyoil shipments jumped to a three-year high, driven by competitive prices and the arrival of delayed June consignments, a leading trade body said.

Malaysia raised its September crude palm oil reference price, lifting the export duty rate to 10%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, oil prices nudged higher on Friday to fresh one-week highs after US President Donald Trump warned of “consequences” if Russia blocked a Ukraine peace deal, injecting concerns about supply.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, the palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.17% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,481 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,570 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. Reuters

Palm Oil

