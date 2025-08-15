BML 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.36 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.56%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
DGKC 185.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.33%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.98%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.2%)
HUBC 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
MLCF 86.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
NBP 148.52 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.77%)
PAEL 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
PPL 183.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
PREMA 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 118.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
SSGC 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
BR100 15,047 Increased By 52.4 (0.35%)
BR30 42,421 Increased By 30 (0.07%)
KSE100 147,133 Increased By 603.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 45,034 Increased By 179 (0.4%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AKBL (Askari Bank Limited) 72.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32%

Call option: Askari Bank to redeem Rs6bn TFCs early

BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2025 10:29am

Askari Bank Limited has announced plans to redeem its Rs6 billion (USD 21.14 million) subordinated, unsecured Term Finance Certificates (TFCs) in full by exercising a call option.

The listed bank disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Notice is hereby given to the TFC Holders of the rated. subordinated and unsecured TFCs in the aggregate amount of PKR 6,000,000,000/- of Askari Bank Limited, that the Issuer wishes to exercise the call option in full in respect of the TFC Issue in accordance with Clause 3.12 of the trust deed dated December 24, 2019, executed between the issuer and Pak Oman Investment Company Limited,” read the notice.

The redemption, set for September 17, 2025, will cover the entire outstanding principal along with accrued profit up to the date, subject to applicable taxes and Zakat deductions, Askari said.

For determining eligibility, the bank will close the transfer books for the TFCs from September 2 to September 16, 2025 (both days inclusive).

Askari Bank’s Zia Ijaz gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Askari Bank Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on October 9, 1991, as a Public Limited Company. The bank is a scheduled commercial bank and is principally engaged in the business of banking as defined in the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962.

The ultimate parent of the bank is the Fauji Foundation.

banks Askari Bank psx companies TFC PSX holiday Term Finance Certificates call option

Comments

200 characters

Call option: Askari Bank to redeem Rs6bn TFCs early

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Oil maintains gains ahead of Trump-Putin summit

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Spun yarn varieties: New customs’ values on imports notified

FED related cases: FBR allows direct ATIR appeals

FBR procurement plan: IHC-ordered automated IT refund system missing

Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

Read more stories