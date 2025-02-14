AIRLINK 189.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.52%)
BOP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.61%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 38.42 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.67%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FLYNG 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.43%)
HUBC 130.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
MLCF 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.11%)
OGDC 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.35%)
PACE 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
PAEL 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.06%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
PPL 176.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.2%)
PRL 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.8%)
PTC 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
SEARL 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-6.59%)
SYM 18.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
WTL 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,392 Decreased By -162.3 (-0.46%)
KSE100 113,141 Increased By 577 (0.51%)
KSE30 35,256 Increased By 162 (0.46%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AKBL (Askari Bank Limited) 42.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24%

Askari Bank’s Zia Ijaz gets FPT clearance from State Bank

BR Web Desk Published 14 Feb, 2025 01:34pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has cleared the Fit & Proper Test (FPT) for Zia Ijaz as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Askari Bank Limited (AKBL).

AKBL disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“In continuation of our letter dated January 24, 2025, it is hereby informed that the State Bank of Pakistan has granted Fit and Proper Test (FPT) clearance to Zia Ijaz, as President & CEO of Askari Bank Limited,” read the notice.

Ijaz will assume the charge w.e.f. Monday, February 17, 2025, added the notice.

Last month, the Board of Directors (BoD) of AKBL appointed Ijaz as President and CEO for a three-year term.

AKBL back then shared the appointment was subject to clearance of Ijaz’s FPT from the central bank and compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations in this regard.

Ijaz has over 30 years of diversified banking experience. Prior to his banking career, he was associated with Ford Rhodes Sidat Hyder & Co. (a member of Ernst & Young).

Before joining Askari Bank, Ijaz served as Deputy CEO of UBL Limited and Head of Branch Banking and International Business Groups, at UBL.

Moreover, prior to joining UBL, Ijaz served Allied Bank (ABL) for over 12 years in various leading roles (CFO, Group Chief, Commercial & Retail Banking & Group Chief, Operations).

Incorporated as a public limited company in Pakistan in 1991, AKBL, the subsidiary of Fauji Foundation, offers conventional, corporate, Islamic, consumer, and agricultural banking services through its wide network of 560 branches and sub-branches across the country.

UBL banking sector Askari Bank psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice banking systems PSX stocks Ijaz Zia

Comments

200 characters

Askari Bank’s Zia Ijaz gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Trump says US has approved extradition of suspect in 2008 Mumbai attacks

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Oil to snap three-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

CJP Afridi administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

Hamas expected to name Israeli hostages it will free this weekend

Read more stories