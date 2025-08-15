Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court invited suggestions and feedback from the judges, members of the Bar, litigants, and the general public to make the SC Rules, 2025, adaptable to emerging legal and technological developments.

The Supreme Court on Thursday published Supreme Court Rules, 2025, that represent a landmark reform aimed at enhancing modernisation, ensuring procedural clarity, and integrating technology into the justice system of Pakistan.

The Supreme Court Rules, 2025 consist of seven Parts, thirty-eight Orders, and six Schedules, with approximately 280 provisions amended (including 160 from the Schedules), 60 new provisions added, and 5 outdated provisions deleted.

SCBA expresses concern over amended SC rules

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, in the spirit of transparency and inclusivity, constituted a Committee under Rule 1(4) of Order I of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025, to make recommendations for addressing any difficulty that may arise in giving effect to its provisions.

The Committee comprises Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi. The suggestions may be sent in writing to the Registrar Supreme Court.

Another statement issued earlier today (Thursday) said the Committee which drafted the SC Rules 2025 engaged with judges, the Pakistan Bar Council, the Supreme Court Bar Association, and other Bar Associations. The final draft was placed before the Full Court and approved after detailed deliberation.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), however, explicitly denied that any such consultations or discussions took place concerning the increase in court fees outlined in the table of court fees (third schedule).

In a statement on Thursday, the apex body of lawyers said; “No meetings regarding this matter were held. Even otherwise, we ask the relevant concerned to release the minutes of any meeting that indicate that SCBA representatives were invited to or attended any such meetings.

It further said; “We are not officially aware of any committee formed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to address potential issues (concerning increase in Court fees) arising from the introduction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Rules, 2025.

The SCBA reiterated that the drastic increase in court fees will not contribute to affordable and swift access to justice for the public. “Instead, it undermines the very essence of inexpensive justice as guaranteed in Article 37(d) of the Constitution, creates additional challenges for both lawyers and litigants, and diminishes public confidence in the country’s highest judicial institution.”

The Bar Association supported the just and fair demands of the legal community and the general public that the drastic increase in court fees is unacceptable and should be withdrawn.

