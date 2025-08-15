BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-15

SBP Governor advocates economic resilience, reforms

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: Governor State Bank (SBP) of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad said that SBP is striving to ensure monetary and financial stability for long-term prosperity of the nation.

In his keynote address, after flag hoisting ceremony at SBP Karachi to mark 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad said that in recent past, Pakistan has faced unprecedented economic challenges and now on a path towards economic stability and sustainable growth.

The Governor noted that ‘Inflation had reached 38 percent in May 2023’ adding ‘in response, SBP adopted a series of measures aimed at curbing inflation. These efforts paid off, with inflation dropping to 11.8 percent by May 2024, and to a historic low of 3.2 percent by June 2025’.

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Governor said that SBP responded to improving inflation outlook by reducing the policy rate in seven gradual steps, from 22 percent to 11 percent, since June 2024. ‘Our monetary policy remains geared towards maintaining the hard-earned gains in price stability, while ensuring inflation remains within 5-7 percent,’ Ahmad said, adding ‘this will help unlock broader economic and business opportunities.’

He noted external sector improvements and shared that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have nearly tripled, rising from $4.4 billion at the end of FY23 to $14.5 billion by the end of FY25. He said that a current account surplus of $2.1 billion, the first in 14 years and record-high remittances of $38.3 billion from overseas Pakistanis have significantly contributed to this improvement.

He also noted that SBP has endeavoured to build-up foreign exchange reserves to improve economic resilience against external shocks.

He added the build-up of reserves has been achieved without any increase in foreign debt. International credit rating agencies have upgraded Pakistan’s ratings in recognition of recent measures which will help unlock foreign investment opportunities, Governor SBP said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy inflation SBP monetary policy debt economic stability economic reforms SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad foreign exchange reserve Pakistan 78th Independence day

Comments

200 characters

SBP Governor advocates economic resilience, reforms

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

Spun yarn varieties: New customs’ values on imports notified

FED related cases: FBR allows direct ATIR appeals

FBR procurement plan: IHC-ordered automated IT refund system missing

Civil, military leaderships hail victory over India

Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

EPBD Wealth Perception Index: Pakistan’s top 40 conglomerates listed

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Five cops martyred, eight wounded in KP attacks

Read more stories