BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-14

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Rizwan Bhatti Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: After enduring years of economic turbulence, Pakistan has entered a phase of stabilization, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and government’s coordinated policies putting the economy on a path to recovery and strengthening its resilience against future shocks.

Monetary Policy Report (MPR) of the SBP, issued on Wednesday, also warns that Pakistan’s economic outlook faces significant risks from global trade tensions, volatile commodity prices, extreme weather, tight financial conditions, and domestic energy price shocks. It stresses the need to maintain prudent policies and accelerate structural reforms to boost productivity, exports, fiscal sustainability and achieve sustainable growth.

The SBP has for the first time released MPR, outlining the major economic developments and macroeconomic outlook that were the main considerations in the recent meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Pakistan’s economic outlook remains bright: SBP governor

The Report is part of SBP’s continuous communications efforts to increase transparency in monetary policymaking and in more effectively communicating the considerations for policy formulation to relevant stakeholders.

According to the report, Pakistan’s economy has faced years of severe strain from global and domestic shocks, leading to high inflation, widening deficits, depleted reserves, and weak growth. However, due to calibrated policy response by the SBP, supplemented by sustained fiscal consolidation by the government, the economy has stabilized and is now on the path to recovery. “Pakistan is in a better position today to manage external shocks and domestic risks than it was two years ago,” the report said.

With rapidly evolving global developments and heightened global trade uncertainty, the trade deficit is expected to widen further and result in a current account deficit of 0 to 1 percent of GDP in FY26. The export outlook is clouded by subdued global prices of Pakistan’s key exports (rice and cotton), and relatively weaker prospects for major high value added (HVA) textile items amidst intensifying US tariff-related uncertainty and relatively moderate global growth prospects.

To navigate the evolving risks and challenges, it is essential that the ongoing prudent monetary and fiscal policy stance be sustained to ensure ongoing overall macroeconomic stability. Moreover, to put the economy on a trajectory of higher, sustainable and inclusive growth, there is a need to undertake wide-ranging structural reforms. Some progress is already being made by the government and other relevant stakeholders, including the SBP, to introduce reforms in these areas.

With the policy rate kept unchanged at 11 percent in the MPC meetings in June and July, the MPC expects the real policy rate to be adequately positive to stabilize inflation within the medium-term target range as also evident in the inflation fan chart included in the report.

Moreover, in the external account, the MPR expects the trade deficit to widen further and, not withstanding continued expected growth in workers’ remittances, result in a current account deficit of 0-1 percent of GDP in FY26.

Nonetheless, the MPR observed that the projected financial inflows, coupled with continued SBP interbank FX purchases, would support further buildup in SBP’s FX reserves, which are projected to rise to $15.5 billion by end-December 2025. Meanwhile, economic activity is projected to gain further traction, with the impact of the earlier reductions in the policy rate still unfolding.

As such, real GDP growth is assessed to range between 3.25-4.25 percent in FY26. At the same time, the MPR discussed potential external and domestic risks to the baseline macroeconomic outlook.

The MPR also contains five box items that discuss both important theoretical underpinnings related to monetary policy formulation and communication, as well as topical issues at the global and domestic levels.

The first box contextualizes the 1,100-bps reduction in the policy rate and its still-unfolding impact, as referenced in multiple recent SBP monetary policy statements, with the lag in transmission of monetary policy changes to the economy. The second box provides a holistic summary of recent cautious monetary policy decisions across major central banks in advanced and emerging economies.

The third box provides a handy guide for interpreting fan charts-a common visualization tool used by many central banks to highlight uncertainty around forecasts of key variables, especially inflation. The fourth and fifth boxes detail the use of alternative data and machine learning techniques by the SBP to account for the lag and erratic availability of necessary data related to the labor market and agriculture sector, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy inflation gdp SBP MPC Monetary Policy Committee economic situation policy rate Pakistan Economic outlook

Comments

200 characters

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Pakistan economy in ‘better position’ to manage domestic risks, external shocks, says SBP

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa1, changes outlook to stable

Islamabad hosts Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq festivities

Read more stories