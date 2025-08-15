BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-15

Diabetes crisis deepens: Over 3.4m Pakistanis at risk of amputations: experts

Recorder Report Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 06:47am

KARACHI: Around 10 percent of people with diabetes in Pakistan suffer from diabetic foot, leaving more than 3.4 million at risk of severe ulcers or amputations, experts have warned, as the country struggles with the highest diabetes prevalence rate in the world.

Speaking at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art multidisciplinary clinic at the Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE), they said diabetes is silently fuelling heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, blindness and long-term disability, making it one of Pakistan’s deadliest and costliest health challenges.

BIDE Director Prof Zahid Miyan said diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure and amputations globally and one of the main triggers of stroke.

“These are not just statistics — these are lives being lost or permanently changed,” he stressed, warning that without urgent interventions, the human and economic toll will keep rising.

The newly-inaugurated facility features 15 purpose-built clinics and more than 30 specialist consultants to provide integrated treatment for diabetes and its complications under one roof.

The services include a cardiac clinic, neurology and stroke clinic, nephrology clinic and eye clinic, ensuring that patients receive timely, coordinated and comprehensive care.

Trustee of the Baqai Foundation, Fizza Baqai, who performed the ribbon-cutting, called the hospital “not just a building, but a promise of hope, healing, and better lives.”

The ceremony was attended by senior executives from some of the country’s largest pharmaceutical companies — including Atco Pharma, PharmEvo, Novo Nordisk Pakistan, Hoechst Pakistan, Maxtech, Martin Dow, Getz, Searle Laboratories, Highnoon Pharma and Horizon — as well as senior health and police officials.

PharmEvo and Premier Group CEO Haroon Qasim lauded BIDE’s services as a major step toward making quality, accessible healthcare a reality in Pakistan.

BIDE Deputy Director Dr Saif ul Haq said the centre’s multidisciplinary approach is designed to address Pakistan’s diabetes burden in its entirety, from prevention and early detection to the treatment of complex complications, with the goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan diabetes cases Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology Diabetes crisis

Comments

200 characters

Diabetes crisis deepens: Over 3.4m Pakistanis at risk of amputations: experts

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

Spun yarn varieties: New customs’ values on imports notified

FED related cases: FBR allows direct ATIR appeals

FBR procurement plan: IHC-ordered automated IT refund system missing

Civil, military leaderships hail victory over India

Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

EPBD Wealth Perception Index: Pakistan’s top 40 conglomerates listed

SBP Governor advocates economic resilience, reforms

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Five cops martyred, eight wounded in KP attacks

Read more stories