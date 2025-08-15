PSO marks Independence Day

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) marked the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with a grand ceremony, highlighting its dedication to the nation’s progress and growth.

The event was led by PSO’s Managing Director & CEO, Syed Taha, who emphasized the company’s commitment to outstanding performance, technological innovation, and environmental stewardship.

The event was made special by a soul-stirring performance by students from the Karachi Vocational Training Centre.

