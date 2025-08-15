CM felicitate nation on country’s Independence Day

LAHORE: Felicitating the Pakistani nation on 78th Independence Day, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “May Pakistan Live Forever! Alhamdulillah Rab-ul-Alemeen (Thanks to Allah Almighty).”

In her thankful message on the Independence Day, the CM said “we thank Almighty Allah for granting us a dear homeland as unique as Pakistan, and for giving us the opportunity to live a dignified life in a free country.” She said “we take immense pride in Pakistan being the first nuclear power in the Islamic world and once again express our profound gratitude on it. We deeply thank Allah Almighty for granting us victory in the Battle for Truth (Marka-e-Haq). Pakistan is a shining lamp whose light brightens the whole world.”

The CM said “Pakistan is our pride, honour, and dignity. Without Pakistan, we are devoid of any identity and respect among the comity of nations.”

She highlighted, “On Independence Day, we pay tribute to Allama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam, and their illustrious companions.” She outlined, “While celebrating Independence, how can we forget the countless sacrifices of our heroic martyrs?”

She underscored, “On Independence Day, we as Pakistanis must hold ourselves accountable as Pakistan has given us immense respect and freedom, but what have we given to our country in return?”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025