BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-15

Wall St slips as rate-cut bets waver on hot producer inflation data

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes declined on Thursday, after a hotter-than-expected producer prices report dampened investor expectations of potential interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

A Labor Department report showed producer prices increased by the most in three years in July due to a surge in the costs of goods and services, suggesting a broad pickup in inflation was imminent.

Traders trimmed their Fed rate-cut expectations for the rest of the year to about 56.7 basis points, according to data compiled by LSEG, compared with around 63 bps before the report.

But they are still fully pricing in a quarter-percentage-point cut in September.

“The implication is that the Fed is going to offer a 25-bit cut in September. But it will be a hawkish cut. It’s way too early still for the Fed to wish to guide the market towards an extended easing cycle,” said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie Group.

“The next important thing will be the Expenditures Price Index later this month. If there are signals that there’s inflation broadly in services, the market will take that adversely.”

A separate report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits fell last week.

At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163.83 points, or 0.36%, to 44,758.44, the S&P 500 lost 9.96 points, or 0.16%, to 6,456.62 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 26.59 points, or 0.12%, to 21,686.56.

Recent data reflecting labor market weakness and a moderate rise in consumer prices had strengthened expectations that the central bank will potentially lower interest rates next month.

However, Thursday’s report fanned concerns that US tariffs on imports could start to impact prices in the coming months and dampen a rally in US stocks that had helped the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq log record highs over the past two sessions.

On Thursday, eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors declined, with materials falling the most, down 1.3%. Rate-sensitive small-caps and housing stocks also dropped more than 1% each.

St.Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, a voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, said a half-point rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting is not warranted, a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it was possible.

Cisco Systems lost 1.4% after the network equipment manufacturer’s broadly in-line forecast did little to encourage investors.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.86-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and one new low while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 55 new lows.

Wall Street Thierry Wizman

Comments

200 characters

Wall St slips as rate-cut bets waver on hot producer inflation data

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

Spun yarn varieties: New customs’ values on imports notified

FED related cases: FBR allows direct ATIR appeals

FBR procurement plan: IHC-ordered automated IT refund system missing

Civil, military leaderships hail victory over India

Supreme Court Rules, 2025: SC invites suggestions and feedback

EPBD Wealth Perception Index: Pakistan’s top 40 conglomerates listed

SBP Governor advocates economic resilience, reforms

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Five cops martyred, eight wounded in KP attacks

Read more stories