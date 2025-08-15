BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
2025-08-15

Trump warns of make-or-break chance with Putin as pressure mounts

AFP Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:47am

ANCHORAGE: Pressure mounted ahead of a landmark summit in Alaska between the United States and Russia, as Donald Trump warned that Vladimir Putin had only one chance but Moscow pressed ahead with major battlefield gains in Ukraine.

Putin and Trump will meet Friday at an air base in the far-northern US state, the first time the Russian leader has been permitted on Western soil since his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine which has killed tens of thousands of people.

With such high stakes, all sides were pushing hard in the hours before the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has refused to surrender territory to Russia, spoke by telephone Wednesday with Trump, as did European leaders who voiced confidence afterward that the US leader would seek a ceasefire rather than concessions by Kyiv.

Trump himself sent mixed messages, saying that he could quickly organize a three-way summit afterward with both Zelensky and Putin but also warning of his impatience with Putin.

“There may be no second meeting because, if I feel that it’s not appropriate to have it because I didn’t get the answers that we have to have, then we are not going to have a second meeting,” Trump told reporters.

Russia, Trump said, would face “severe consequences” if it does not halt its offensive.

But Trump said: “If the first one goes okay, we’ll have a quick second one,” involving both Putin and Zelensky.

Putin pitched the meeting after Trump threatened sanctions on Russia. Trump has already ramped up tariffs on India, which has become a key buyer of Russian energy.

