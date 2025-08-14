BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan

10 killed as cloudbursts, torrential rains wreak havoc in GB, Kashmir

BR Web Desk Published 14 Aug, 2025 10:24pm

Cloudbursts and torrential rains have caused widespread destruction across northern and mountainous regions, triggering flash floods, landslides, and road blockages that have left several villages cut off and forced evacuations, resulting in deaths of at least 10 people, Aaj News reported.

In GB’s Ghizer district, raging floodwaters swept through multiple streams and nullahs following heavy rains. The Ashkoman Road was blocked at eight different points, and a vehicle was washed away in a flood.

In Skardu, a cloudburst caused severe flooding in the Bargi stream, forcing residents of nearby villages to flee to safer ground. In Khalti village of Gupis tehsil, seven people were caught in the floods; three, including a woman, lost their lives.

In Diamer, two people were swept away by floodwaters while a child was injured in a landslide. In Thoi, Ghizer, one person went missing after being caught in a flood.

Thundershowers expected countrywide including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad next week: PMD

Flood damage also disrupted connectivity across various areas, with low-lying residents in Ashkoman being relocated as the Ishkoman River swelled. In Skardu, an American mountaineer was injured by a rockfall during a K2 expedition and was airlifted by a Pakistan Army helicopter for treatment.

In AJK, torrential rains brought large-scale damage. In Bagh, a tourist vehicle was swept away by water, though all passengers were rescued safely.

In Nasirabad, Muzaffarabad, a cloudburst triggered a surge in the Surli Sacha stream, washing away a house and killing six members of the same family.

Landslides in Neelum Valley stranded multiple tourists, prompting ongoing rescue operations. In and around Bagh city, overflowing streams disrupted daily life and caused severe erosion along the Mahil and Malwani streams.

In Abbottabad, a school student drowned while attempting to cross a seasonal stream, while another student and a teacher were injured.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast further rain in the coming days. Local administrations and rescue teams are carrying out emergency relief and evacuation efforts in the affected areas.

