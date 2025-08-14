India says international court lacks authority to rule on Pakistan water treaty

NEW DELHI: The international Court of Arbitration lacks any legal authority to make pronouncements on the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan as New Delhi has never recognised the legitimacy of the court, India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Pakistan hails arbitration court’s ruling on Indus Waters Treat

A ruling from the Court of Arbitration last week backed Pakistan by saying that India must adhere to the Indus Waters Treaty in the design of new hydro-electric power stations on rivers that flow west into Pakistan.