Pakistan hails arbitration court’s ruling on Indus Waters Treaty

BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 09:30pm

Pakistan on Monday welcomed a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), terming it a major endorsement of its stance on water rights over the western rivers.

The award, announced on August 8 and published on the court’s website on Monday, sets out design parameters for new run-of-river hydropower projects to be constructed by India on the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab rivers.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the court ruled that India must “let flow” the waters of the western rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use, with only limited exceptions for hydropower generation, which must strictly comply with the treaty’s provisions.

The court upheld Pakistan’s interpretation of technical rules on low-level outlets, gated spillways, turbine intakes, freeboard and limits on pondage volume. It also affirmed that the Court of Arbitration awards are final and binding on both countries, with legal authority over future proceedings.

Citing Pakistan’s vulnerability as the downstream riparian, the court said the treaty’s object and purpose is to clearly define the two sides’ rights and obligations while ensuring cooperation and effective dispute resolution.

The ruling comes amid strained ties between the two neighbours after India announced it was suspending implementation of the treaty and earlier declined to participate in the arbitration proceedings.

Pakistan reiterated its commitment to fully implement the IWT and called on India to resume the treaty’s normal functioning and comply with the award.

