BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025
Markets

Most Gulf shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes; corporate earnings mixed

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 02:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Most stock markets in the Gulf tracked global equities higher in early trade on Thursday, after benign U.S. inflation data raised hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut, while earnings reports in the region were mixed.

Traders overwhelming expect the Fed to cut rates in September after data this week showed U.S. inflation increased at a moderate pace in July.

Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.8%, with almost all constituents advancing. Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, gained 1.7% and Qatar Islamic Bank climbed 1.2%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was up 0.4%, supported by gains in real estate, industry, finance, and utilities sectors. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rose 1% and toll operator Salik advanced 3.8%. Salik posted a 49.6% increase in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating estimates.

Air Arabia slipped 0.8% as the low-cost carrier posted a 10% drop in second-quarter net profit attributable.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index inched up 0.1%, aided by gains in consumer staples, finance, and real estate.

Gulf bourses mixed on weaker corporate earnings, Fed rate cut hopes

Saudi Industrial investment climbed 4.4% and Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender by assets, added 0.9%. Saudi Printing And Packaging surged 8.4% after it said it has signed a financing agreement with Saudi Research and Media Group.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index traded in a narrow range as gains in technology, real estate and industry stocks offset losses in consumer staples, energy and communication shares.

RAK Properties was up 1.3% after the real estate developer reported a 95% jump in second-quarter net profit. Investcorp Capital slid 1.3% after reporting a 22% drop in full-year net profit on Wednesday.

