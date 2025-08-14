BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Markets

Iron ore slides on weak China data, lower steel prices

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 11:17am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures slid on Thursday, weighed down by signs of weak demand after China’s new yuan loans unexpectedly contracted for the first time in two decades, while steel prices fell on high supply and seasonally lower consumption.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) fell 1.88% to 783.5 yuan ($109.25) a metric ton by 0259 GMT.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.78% lower at $102.7 a ton.

China’s new yuan loans contracted in July for the first time in two decades, indicating weak private sector demand amid trade deal negotiations with Washington.

Despite the first contraction in new yuan loans since July 2005 and the largest monthly decline since December 1999, improvements in broader credit growth suggest the central bank is in no rush to ease policy.

China’s demand for construction steel is expected to remain stable in August, supported by the launch of new projects, though recent adverse weather has disrupted outdoor construction, Chinese consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

Despite speculative demand for finished steel products, high crude steel supply and seasonally lower demand are pressuring prices, said broker Galaxy Futures.

Still, reports of production restrictions on steel mills later this month, a 90-day extension to a tariff truce between the United States and China, and the “anti-involution” campaign targeted at curbing price wars in China provided some support to prices, Galaxy said.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE slumped, with coking coal and coke down 5.17% and 3.59%, respectively.

China’s coking coal market softened following a buying spree, with end-users stepping up material cost controls, Mysteel said in a separate note.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell. Rebar lost 1.29%, hot-rolled coil dipped 1.04%, wire rod slid 1.1% and stainless steel decreased 0.76%.

