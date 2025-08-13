BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
BOP 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
DCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
DGKC 187.20 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.12%)
FCCL 50.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.01%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
GCIL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.02%)
HUBC 161.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
MLCF 87.03 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.6%)
NBP 145.60 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.7%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
PIAHCLA 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
POWER 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 183.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.77%)
PREMA 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
PTC 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SNGP 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
SSGC 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.87%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,093 Increased By 57.7 (0.38%)
BR30 42,576 Increased By 54.3 (0.13%)
KSE100 147,584 Increased By 578.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 45,184 Increased By 172.6 (0.38%)
Aug 13, 2025
Iron ore edges higher on output curbs, tight global supply

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 11:38am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by reports of steel production curbs in northern China ahead of a military parade, alongside signs of tightening global supply.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.57% higher at 799.5 yuan ($111.32) a metric ton, as of 0328 GMT.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.07% higher at $104.5 a ton.

Reports of steel mills in northern China being ordered to curb output to ensure clear skies during a military parade, to commemorate the end of World War Two, on September 3 continued to weigh on market sentiment.

The steel industry remains highly sensitive to government-mandated controls on production, with the short-term impact of such cuts usually being higher steel prices and margins, allowing the cost of inputs such as iron ore to rise, said analysts from ANZ.

Meanwhile, global iron ore shipments declined overall due to a fall in shipments from top producer Australia.

On the demand side, steel mills are replenishing inventories, as required, with daily average hot metal production, an indicator of iron ore demand, remaining high, said broker Hexun Futures.

Domestic construction steel continues to contribute less to iron ore demand, while manufacturing and overseas crude steel demand remains relatively high, said broker Galaxy Futures.

Elsewhere, Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture between mining giants Vale and BHP, has received court approval to exit bankruptcy protection proceedings, triggered by a 2015 dam collapse in Brazil that halted operations for several years.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal up 0.93% and coke down 0.62%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange mostly declined.

Rebar eased 0.03%, wire rod dipped 0.17% and stainless steel fell 0.42%, while hot-rolled coil edged up 0.09%. Reuters

