BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai Composite index flirts with 3,700 level as bullish mood persists

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2025 10:50am

HONG KONG: China stocks edged up on Thursday to a fresh 3-1/2-year high as bullish sentiment continued to build on strong technology gains and renewed investor appetite.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 3,690.88 after briefing topping the 3,700 level for the first time since December 2021. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.5%.

Leading gains, Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.8%?, the semiconductor index jumped 2.5% and the insurance sector jumped 2.6%.

“Risk appetite seems to be returning” with margin buying surpassing 2 trillion yuan last seen in the 2015 bull market, Citi analysts said.

Delivery of incremental demands-side stimulus is well on track following the Politburo meeting in July, the bank said, as measures such as interest subsidy for consumption loans, mega dam project in Tibet and “anti-involution” campaign have all helped sentiment.

External risks could be largely defused for now“ with the U.S.-China tariff truce officially extended to mid-November.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index weakened 0.1% to 25,597.85. The tech index lost 0.5%.

Market heavyweight Tencent briefly touched HK$600 per share for the first time since 2021, after it reports a 15% revenue growth in last quarter on strong gaming performance.

Asian fund managers’ tone on China has turned more enthusiastic, with the growth outlook at a five-month high and households gradually increasing allocations to spending and investment, Bank of America said in a latest survey.

China has recently climbed to the second spot in Asian among fund managers behind Japan, the bank said.

China shares China stock CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai Composite index flirts with 3,700 level as bullish mood persists

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Pakistan to create new force in military to supervise missiles

CDA removes ROW charges for IT infrastructure, fiberization projects

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

Pakistan tenders to buy 200,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil climbs on supply risks; weak fundamentals weigh

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Read more stories