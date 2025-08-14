BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-14

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

Tahir Amin Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved several economic measures including the development of industrial estate at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) land, leather export facilitation and major grants for climate and media upgrades.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Wednesday, to deliberate on key economic and development matters.

In a significant decision, the ECC approved the development of an industrial estate on the land of PSM in Karachi, aimed at boosting industrial activity, generating employment opportunities, and attracting investment.

Govt decides to develop SEZ on PSM land

The ECC considered and approved the removal of the requirement for Health Quarantine Certificates on the import and export of leather, a measure aimed at facilitating the leather industry and enhancing its competitiveness in international markets.

The committee also approved a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination for the current financial year 2025-26, enabling the ministry to strengthen its initiatives for environmental protection and climate resilience through participation in the upcoming 30th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP-30) to be held in Brazil later this year.

Furthermore, the ECC sanctioned a TSG amounting to Rs2,829 million in favour of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) for the upgradation of its English News Channel to improve broadcast quality and expand outreach to global audiences. The committee urged the ministry to develop a comprehensive business plan to make the channel self-sufficient and financially sustainable, thereby reducing dependence on federal grants in the future.

The chair underscored the importance of timely and effective implementation of these decisions to ensure their intended economic and social benefits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC PSM climate change Pakistan Steel Mills TSG Muhammad Aurangzeb industrial estate PSM land industrial estate development leather export leather export facilitation

Comments

200 characters

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Pakistan economy in ‘better position’ to manage domestic risks, external shocks, says SBP

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa1, changes outlook to stable

Islamabad hosts Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq festivities

Read more stories