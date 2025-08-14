Independence Day today

LAHORE: The Pakistani Nation is celebrating Independence Day on Thursday (today) with a resolve to work selflessly for the country’s uplift and realization of goals for which this homeland was achieved.

The day will dawn with 31- gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial headquarters. Special prayers will be offered after Fajr prayers for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Preparations for Independence Day are in full swing

Flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Radio and Television channels will highlight the services of heroes of Pakistan Movement on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025