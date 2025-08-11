Preparations for Independence Day are in full swing

LAHORE: Preparations are in full swing across the country, to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

Buildings are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights.

People have displayed national flags on their vehicles and rooftop of their houses.

Stalls selling national flags, buntings, caps, and children’s clothing in green and white have been set up at markets and along roadsides in every nook and corner of the country.

The success of Pakistan against India in the operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos under Marka-e-Haq has added enthusiasm to this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

Various social, cultural, and government organizations have planned special events to mark the occasion. Different social, cultural and government organizations have also chalked out special programs in connection with the Independence Day. Radio and TV channels will present special programs to mark the day.

The Punjab Government will celebrate Independence Day with full passion and unity, reviving the spirit of patriotism, harmony, and pride in every citizen.

On directions of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the process of decorating various cities is under way with national zeal and zest.

In connection with the Independence Day, hoardings and large screens are being installed on various highways and squares. The government and private buildings are also illuminated, and intersections are decorated with electric lights. Screens, hoardings and national flags have been installed on highways connecting major cities.

