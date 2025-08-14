BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Telenor receives top honours at Telecom Cyber Security Awards 2025

Published 14 Aug, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has received top honours at the Telecom Cyber Security Awards 2025, organised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The company was recognised in Category (1) — industry’s benchmark for cyber threat defence, information security, and resilience—for its outstanding compliance with the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulations (CTDISR).

This achievement follows PTA’s rigorous annual audit and revalidation process, which assesses operators on their adherence to stringent cybersecurity protocols safeguarding Pakistan’s national telecom infrastructure. Telenor Pakistan achieved one of the highest compliance percentages in the industry, reaffirming its position as a leader in cybersecurity readiness.

The award was presented to Awais Vohra, Chief Technology Officer and Shanul Haq, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Telenor Pakistan, by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, during a ceremony attended by senior government officials, the PTA Chairman, and industry leaders from the telecom and technology sectors.

Commenting on the recognition, Awais Vohra, Chief Technology Officer, Telenor Pakistan said: “Winning this award for the second year in a row reflects Telenor Pakistan’s strong commitment to protecting our customers’ data, network, and systems from evolving cyber threats.

We ensure that security is embedded from the design phase whenever we develop a product or service, enabling us to build trust and resilience from the ground up. We will continue to strengthen our security measures, work closely with industry partners, and introduce new solutions to help create a safer digital future for Pakistan.”

This consecutive win underscores Telenor Pakistan’s commitment to setting new industry standards for cybersecurity excellence and its continued contribution to building a secure, resilient, and trusted digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

