78th Independence Day: Senior leaders of UBG extends congratulations to nation

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: On the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, senior leaders of the United Business Group (UBG) extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation and emphasized the importance of national unity and economic resilience.

UBG Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, President Zubair Tufail, Core Committee Member Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Secretary General (Sindh) Hanif Gohar, and former FPCCI Senior Vice Presidents Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir and Khalid Tawab urged all Pakistanis to rise above their differences and work together for a stronger and more prosperous nation.

They praised Field Marshal General Asim Munir for upholding the vision and sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions, and lauded the historic victory against India as a result of collective efforts by the Pakistan Air Force, national institutions, and the prayers of the nation.

“The same spirit of unity must now be directed towards economic development,” the leaders stated. “Our goal is to make Pakistan an economically strong country within the region.”

According to UBG’s central spokesperson Gulzar Feroz , the business community is celebrating the 78th Independence Day with great patriotic zeal. Special prayers are being offered for the peace, security, and prosperity of the country, particularly for the brave soldiers defending Pakistan’s borders.

SM Tanveer extended his heartfelt greetings to the entire nation, emphasizing that August 14 is a day of pride, reminding us of the countless sacrifices made for freedom.

Zubair Tufail highlighted the unwavering leadership and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, calling for renewed commitment toward national integrity and economic stability.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh reiterated that Pakistan is not merely a piece of land but a symbol of faith, dignity, and sacrifice. “Protecting its ideological and geographical frontiers is a sacred duty for every Pakistani,” he added.

Hanif Gohar described the creation of Pakistan as a miraculous achievement that stunned both allies and adversaries. “Despite all odds, Pakistan established its unique identity in the world. It is now our responsibility to contribute toward its continued strength.”

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir and Khalid Tawab called upon all sectors of society to play a positive role in national development. They reaffirmed the business community’s commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities and working diligently to bring prosperity to the country.

