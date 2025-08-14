PFA lodges 18 FIRs, imposes Rs5.6m fines

LAHORE: Enforcement teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continuing a large-scale crackdown across the province the other day, has inspected 3,983 food points and sealed 11 of it over poor hygiene conditions.

A total of 408 food business operators were fined over Rs5.6 million while 18 FIRs were lodged for serious violations of food safety laws, said the Director General of the PFA Asim Javaid while talking to media here on Wednesday.

Director General said that teams examined 64,500kg meat and 782,000 litres of milk discarding 3,416kg substandard meat and 14,400 litres of adulterated milk. A total of 1,188 milk carrier vehicles and 435 milk shops were checked. He said discarded milk was found to be adulterated with water and lacking essential nutrients.

He stated that on Lahore Canal Road, a supplier’s vehicle (registration number MNK-3498) was intercepted and found carrying over 38 maunds of dead chickens concealed in sacks for supply. The consignment was confirmed unfit for human consumption after detailed examination and was discarded by incineration in PAMCO furnace.

DG further stated that those endangering public health are enemies of the nation, adding that eliminating such elements from Lahore and the entire province is the top priority of PFA. He said that on the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, strict action is being taken against all health hazards across Punjab.

