FPCCI members celebrating Independence Day with patriotic enthusiasm

KARACHI: Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Mohammad Aman Paracha on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, stated that “Pakistan is a great blessing from Allah, and its protection is a collective responsibility of us all.

He said that every FPCCI member is celebrating Independence Day with traditional patriotic enthusiasm. The business community across Pakistan pays rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan, who under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, not only inflicted a decisive defeat on India in war but also made every Pakistani around the world hold their head high with pride.

Aman Paracha emphasized that the Pakistani nation is honest, ethical, and united, and the Armed Forces have given a strong and fitting response to the enemy. “The nation has proven it is ready to make every sacrifice for the defense of our beloved homeland,” he said. He further stated that the nation takes immense pride in its military and security institutions, which have always defended the country during difficult times and brought honour to the nation.

On the occasion of the78th Independence Day, Aman Paracha called for a renewed pledge: We must collectively commit to doing everything in our power to ensure that future generations inherit a safe, prosperous, and stable Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025