Aug 14, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-14

Country seeks to enhance trade with Azerbaijan: President

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan wants to enhance trade and investment partnership and regional connectivity with Azerbaijan.

The president made these remarks during his meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The president congratulated the ambassador on the historic peace agreement with Armenia and asked him to convey his felicitations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.

He said the agreement would usher in lasting peace, stability, and prosperity for the region. He stated that Pakistan believes in resolving issues and conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means, based on mutual understanding and respect.

He welcomed the operationalisation of direct air links between the two countries, calling it a step that has opened new avenues for trade, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

The president also thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support for the just cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly as a valued member of the OIC Contact Group.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Azerbaijan trade and investment President Asif Ali Zardari regional connectivity

