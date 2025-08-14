Bears take charge

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a session of mild profit-taking, as bears took control amid concerns over a surge in the trade deficit and unmet IMF conditions for provincial tax collection.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 146,529.31 points, a decrease of 476.02 points, or 0.32 percent, from its previous close of 147,005.32 points. Although the index opened on a positive note and reached an intraday high of 147,892.25 points, it was unable to sustain its momentum. It touched a low of 146,417.80 points before eventually settling.

The BRIndex100 closed at 14,994.20 points, down by 40.97 points or 0.27 percent on a turnover of 523.31 million shares. Similarly, the BRIndex30 fell by 130.85 points or 0.31 percent to close at 42,390.78 points, with a total volume of 225.99 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, the session's decline was a result of a mild spell of profit-taking after a recent rally. Positive momentum from LUCK, HBL, and MEBL provided some reprieve, adding a combined 269 points, but this was offset by downward pressure from FFC, EFERT, PPL, MCB, and HMB, which together shaved 488 points off the benchmark.

Market turnover remained at 647.09 million on Wednesday, down from 691.66 million the previous day. Traded value for the regular market also decreased to 40.90 billion from 44.58 billion. Furthermore, the market capitalization for the regular market was Rs 17.491 trillion, marking a decrease of Rs 33 billion from the previous day's Rs 17.524 trillion.

In the ready market, out of 487 total active companies, 199 saw an increase in their share prices, while 240 experienced a decrease, and 48 remained unchanged.

Yousuf Weaving led the turnover with 51.81 million shares, closing at Rs 6.14. Other companies with significant turnover included Aisha Steel Mill, with 48.59 million shares closing at Rs 12.92, and B.O.Punjab, with 33.75 million shares finishing the day at Rs 14.26.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited saw its close rate increase by Rs 201.10 to Rs 3,225.80, and Sindh Abadgars Sugar Mills Limited's close rate increased by Rs 28.52 to Rs 313.67. Conversely, PIA Holding Company Limited B and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited experienced steep decreases, with their close rates falling by Rs 328.13 and Rs 61.61, respectively, to close at Rs 28,671.87 and Rs 31,959.00.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 23,664.00 points, marking a positive change of 24.39 points, which represents a 0.1 percent increase. The index had a turnover of 7.46 million shares. Closing at 11,606.30 points, the BR Cement Index saw an increase of 122.75 points, or 1.07 percent. Its total turnover was 56.94 million.

The BR Commercial Banks Index ended the day at 43,685.37 points, gaining 81.05 points, which is a 0.19 percent rise. The turnover for this index was 97.40 million. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 22,646.08 points, experiencing a decline of 119.14 points, or 0.52 percent. It recorded a turnover of 17.67 million.

With a turnover of 42.05 million, the BR Oil and Gas Index finished at 13,061.05 points, down by 136.88 points, or 1.04 percent. The BR Technology & Communication Index ended the session at 3,332.74 points, showing a slight increase of 3.11 points, or 0.09 percent, on a turnover of 63.56 million.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation commented that stocks closed under pressure due to concerns over a 44 percent year-over-year surge in the trade deficit to $2.8 billion and a 49 percent month-over-month slump in auto sales in July 2025. He added that foreign outflows, concerns about unmet IMF conditions for provincial tax collection, and losses by State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) all acted as catalysts for the bearish close at the PSX.

