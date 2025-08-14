BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-14

Verified digital invoices: SRB holds prize distribution ceremony

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has conducted its second computerized prize draw on Tuesday, distributing 75 prizes, including 50 cash awards, to customers who verified their digital invoices through the board’s integrated Point of Sale (POS) system.

According to the details, the prize distribution ceremony was held at the SRB office in Karachi. The SRB launched the POS integration programme to connect restaurants, beauty parlors, and gym businesses with the tax system.

The initiative allows customers to verify invoice authenticity by scanning QR codes or checking SRB invoice numbers through the “eSRB” mobile application or the organization’s official website.

“The system was widely advertised for the information of the general public, and it received a huge response from the service recipients,” SRB said.

The revenue board expects the incentive programme will encourage customers to specifically request POS-integrated invoices when using services at participating restaurants, beauty salons, and fitness centers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SRB Sindh Revenue Board digital invoices POS integration programme

Comments

200 characters

Verified digital invoices: SRB holds prize distribution ceremony

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Pakistan economy in ‘better position’ to manage domestic risks, external shocks, says SBP

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa1, changes outlook to stable

Islamabad hosts Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq festivities

Read more stories