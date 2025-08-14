Verified digital invoices: SRB holds prize distribution ceremony

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has conducted its second computerized prize draw on Tuesday, distributing 75 prizes, including 50 cash awards, to customers who verified their digital invoices through the board’s integrated Point of Sale (POS) system.

According to the details, the prize distribution ceremony was held at the SRB office in Karachi. The SRB launched the POS integration programme to connect restaurants, beauty parlors, and gym businesses with the tax system.

The initiative allows customers to verify invoice authenticity by scanning QR codes or checking SRB invoice numbers through the “eSRB” mobile application or the organization’s official website.

“The system was widely advertised for the information of the general public, and it received a huge response from the service recipients,” SRB said.

The revenue board expects the incentive programme will encourage customers to specifically request POS-integrated invoices when using services at participating restaurants, beauty salons, and fitness centers.

