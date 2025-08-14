KCCI support hailed: Sindh CM says commited to improve business environment

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while commending the Karachi Chamber for its steadfast support to the province’s development agenda, reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to improving the quality of life and business environment in Karachi.

Speaking at the Flag Hoisting and Independence Day Ceremony at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday, the Chief Minister announced that the newly constructed 100 MGD Hub Canal, along with the rehabilitation of the existing canal, was inaugurated by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today, significantly boosting Karachi’s water supply. Furthermore, development work on K-IV water supply scheme will also be completed soon whereas Sindh government is also in the process of effluent water treatment plants so that the water being dumped into the ocean can be utilized by Karachiites to overcome their water needs, he added.

The event was attended by Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, members of the Managing Committee, and former Presidents of KCCI.

CM Sindh praised KCCI for embracing this year’s Independence Day theme, “Marka-e-Haq,” calling it a reflection of the nation’s quest for dignity and justice. He also lauded the restoration of KCCI’s historic building, describing it as a landmark of Karachi’s economic heritage, and congratulated Chairman Zubair Motiwala and his team for reviving its grandeur.

The Chief Minister assured that surrounding streets will be rehabilitated by Mayor Karachi and reaffirmed the Sindh Government’s commitment to resolving Karachi’s civic and business challenges in close partnership with KCCI.

While addressing the gathering, CM Shah reflected on the unity displayed by Pakistanis in the face of recent hostilities by India. He recalled that when India cast an aggressive eye towards Pakistan, the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces, compelling the adversary to declare a ceasefire within hours.

He stressed that Pakistan remains a peace-loving nation but will always respond with strength to safeguard its sovereignty.

He further remarked that Pakistan is no longer in isolation, as countries around the world are seeking stronger ties with it.

Chairman Businessmen Group, Zubair Motiwala, in his remarks, said that August 14 is a remarkable day that set Pakistan free from colonial rule and must be celebrated with full zeal while remembering the two million people who sacrificed their lives for independence.

He paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creating Pakistan and lauded the Armed Forces for their exemplary response to Indian aggression, leaving no choice but for the adversary to raise the white flag.

He also expressed his firm belief that Kashmir will one day become part of Pakistan, reaffirming it as a national pledge.

President KCCI, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and paid homage to the sacrifices of those who made freedom possible.

He praised the Sindh Government’s “Marka-e-Haq” theme as resonating with the spirit of the independence struggle. Highlighting the historic significance of KCCI’s building, he noted that it had undergone its second major renovation after a gap of 16 years with the aim of preserving its original grandeur. He expressed deep appreciation for the leadership of the Businessmen Group, particularly Chairman Zubair Motiwala, for keeping KCCI strong, united, and proactive in safeguarding the interests of the business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025