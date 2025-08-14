BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Aug 14, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

982nd Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh starts: Pakistan making rapid progress: Dar

Muhammad Saleem Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday that Pakistan is making rapid progress and will achieve greater strength, prosperity and dignity in the international community.

Under the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and guidance, his team is working diligently to advance quickly on economic, diplomatic and developmental fronts, Ishaq Dar said while talking to the media after inaugurating the 982nd Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

He added that Pakistan’s focus must remain on effectively managing its affairs and journey of moving forward. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully focused on economic development. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin were also present on the occasion.

Dar maintained that, by the grace of Allah Almighty, the journey of progress will continue until the country emerges as a strong fortress of Islam on the world map. He stated that development is a long process but stressed that Pakistan’s progress has already begun. He expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for bestowing honour upon Pakistan and guiding it toward economic stability and diplomatic success.

Regarding counter-terrorism, he revealed that on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an extensive dialogue with a high-level US delegation comprising two dozen officials from both countries. He said Islamabad had been providing Washington with irrefutable evidence for the last year that the Majeed Brigade is part of the BLA and was involved in the Jaffar Express attack.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

