==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 146,529.31 High: 147,892.25 Low: 146,417.8 Net Change: 476.01 Volume (000): 298,882 Value (000): 29,702,906 Makt Cap (000) 4,363,254,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,664.00 NET CH (+) 24.39 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,606.30 NET CH (+) 122.75 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 43,685.37 NET CH (+) 81.05 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,646.08 NET CH (-) 119.14 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,061.05 NET CH (-) 136.88 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,332.74 NET CH (+) 3.11 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-Aug-2025 ====================================

