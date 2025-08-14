BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Markets Print 2025-08-14

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 13, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 13, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                146,529.31
High:                     147,892.25
Low:                       146,417.8
Net Change:                   476.01
Volume (000):                298,882
Value (000):              29,702,906
Makt Cap (000)         4,363,254,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,664.00
NET CH                     (+) 24.39
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,606.30
NET CH                    (+) 122.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 43,685.37
NET CH                     (+) 81.05
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,646.08
NET CH                    (-) 119.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,061.05
NET CH                    (-) 136.88
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,332.74
NET CH                      (+) 3.11
------------------------------------
As on:                   13-Aug-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

