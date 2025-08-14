Markets Print 2025-08-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 13, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 146,529.31
High: 147,892.25
Low: 146,417.8
Net Change: 476.01
Volume (000): 298,882
Value (000): 29,702,906
Makt Cap (000) 4,363,254,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,664.00
NET CH (+) 24.39
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,606.30
NET CH (+) 122.75
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 43,685.37
NET CH (+) 81.05
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,646.08
NET CH (-) 119.14
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,061.05
NET CH (-) 136.88
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,332.74
NET CH (+) 3.11
------------------------------------
As on: 13-Aug-2025
====================================
