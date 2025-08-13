BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX climbs to record peak on Fed rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 09:27pm

Canada’s main stock index scaled an all-time high on Wednesday, bolstered by ongoing optimism surrounding a September U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

At 9:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.39% at 28,028.83 points.

The move builds on the benchmark index’s record close on Tuesday after the July CPI report from the U.S. suggested a limited impact of tariffs on prices and reinforced bets for the Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Traders have fully priced in a September rate cut and view at least two reductions by the end of 2025, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

“People are focusing more on things like the U.S. interest rate cuts, Trump and Putin meeting on Friday, the U.S. either resolving or delaying some of their tariff threats,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

“We’re seeing equity markets continue to do well, people remain confident the economy has held up, and inflation has not taken off as much as people thought.”

TSX’s consumer discretionary led the sectoral gains with a 1.7% jump, boosted by Gildan Activewear surging 12%, after the apparel manufacturer agreed to buy U.S. undergarments maker Hanesbrands for $2.2 billion.

Materials climbed 0.7%, thanks to elevated gold and copper prices on the back of U.S. policy easing optimism.

A solid earnings season, reduced trade tensions and expectations of policy easing have pulled global equities up from the April lows triggered by Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

TSX is up over 13% this year, outperforming Wall Street’s S&P 500’s 10% rise.

Markets are also bracing for a high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss a potential end to the war in Ukraine.

At 13:30 ET, the Bank of Canada will release a summary of the monetary policy deliberations that went behind its July interest rate decision, when it kept rates unchanged.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX climbs to record peak on Fed rate cut hopes

Finance Minister Aurangzeb optimistic on policy rate cut

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

What does Moody’s upgraded rating signify for Pakistan?

NA adopts ATA amendment allowing 3-month ‘preventive detention’ of terror suspects

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar

Pakistan buys about 55,000 tons white sugar in tender, traders say

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil edges up after US warning on Russia sanctions

Mughal Energy completes hydro testing of 36.5MW hybrid power plant

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Read more stories