India’s Infosys to buy 75% stake in Telstra unit for $153 million

Indian IT services company Infosys said on Wednesday that it would take a 75% stake in Versent Group, a wholly owned unit of Australia’s Telstra Group, for A$233.3 million ($153 million).

Versent Group provides cloud services to Australian organisations in sectors such as finance, energy, utilities, government and education, Infosys said in a statement.

The deal, which Infosys says will boost its local presence, is expected to close by the second half of fiscal 2026, subject to approvals from Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

U.S.-listed shares of Infosys rose after the news and were last up 1.6% at $16.33.