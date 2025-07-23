BML 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 81.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.19%)
DCL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.43%)
DGKC 172.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.36%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
HUBC 149.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.87%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
KOSM 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
MLCF 82.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.02%)
NBP 122.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.42%)
PAEL 40.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
POWER 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
PPL 168.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PREMA 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
PRL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
SNGP 116.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.32%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.48%)
BR100 14,333 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 39,738 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.17%)
KSE100 139,254 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 42,628 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.06%)
Jul 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Infosys narrows annual forecast helped by banking and financial unit strength

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2025 05:17pm

BENGALURU: India’s Infosys narrowed its full-year forecast on Wednesday after reporting stronger-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, driven by growth in its financial services segment.

The Bengaluru-based software services company narrowed its annual revenue growth forecast to 1%–3% from a prior range of flat to 3%- in line with analyst expectations for a lift in the lower end.

Consolidated sales rose 7.5% year-on-year to 422.79 billion rupees ($4.89 billion) in the June quarter, while analysts, on average, expected revenue of 418.06 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue from Infosys’ banking and financial services segment rose for the fifth consecutive quarter, helped by marquee deal wins including Bank of Sydney, Metro Bank, and U.K.-based AIB.

Net profit rose 8.7% in three-month period to 69.21 billion rupees.

Analyst had expected 67.55 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Analysts have said that U.S. President Donald Trump easing some tariff restrictions, along with global interest rate cuts by central banks, could boost India’s $283-billion IT industry, where the banking and financial services segment contributes about a third of total revenue.

India’s TCS misses first quarter revenue view as CEO flags demand contraction

Net new bookings rose $3.8 billion during the quarter, compared with $2.6 billion in the previous quarter and $4.1 billion in the year-ago period.

Infosys also retained its operating margin forecast at 20-22% for FY26.

Earlier this month, bellwether Tata Consultancy Services missed revenue estimates and flagged delays in decision making and project starts.

Smaller rivals and Tech Mahindra fared better than large caps on account of higher deal wins and better margin.

Shares listed in Mumbai closed 0.8% higher ahead of the results.

India Infosys

Comments

200 characters

India’s Infosys narrows annual forecast helped by banking and financial unit strength

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee sees improvement against US dollar

PMD forecasts more rain, strong winds in Punjab, KP over next 24 hours

Imran Khan’s sons meet Trump aide to launch US campaign for father’s release

Pakistan, Afghanistan ink PTA: report

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree on visa-free entry for diplomatic, official passport holders

Babar Ali Foundation, IGI Investments exit Mitchells Fruit Farms with stake sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,700 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz lauds FBR reforms as tax filers jump to 7.2mn

Oil prices edge lower with trade talks in focus

Read more stories