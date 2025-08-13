Pakistan buys about 55,000 tons white sugar in tender, traders say

HAMBURG: Pakistan’s state trading agency TCP is believed to have purchased about 55,000 metric tons of white sugar in an international tender seeking up to 100,000 tons which closed this week, European traders said on Wednesday.

Some 30,000 tons of medium-grade sugar was said to have been purchased from Al Khaleej Sugar at $586.00 a ton cost and freight included (c&f) while 25,000 tons of fine grade was bought from Dreyfus at around $580 a ton c&f.

One other tender participant has been asked to modify its offer and another award is still possible this week, traders said.

Pakistan’s government has approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability after retail sugar prices rose sharply. Offers in the tender were reported on Monday.