BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan buys about 55,000 tons white sugar in tender, traders say

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 09:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HAMBURG: Pakistan’s state trading agency TCP is believed to have purchased about 55,000 metric tons of white sugar in an international tender seeking up to 100,000 tons which closed this week, European traders said on Wednesday.

Some 30,000 tons of medium-grade sugar was said to have been purchased from Al Khaleej Sugar at $586.00 a ton cost and freight included (c&f) while 25,000 tons of fine grade was bought from Dreyfus at around $580 a ton c&f.

One other tender participant has been asked to modify its offer and another award is still possible this week, traders said.

Sugar tender: TCP receives 4 bids

Pakistan’s government has approved plans to import 500,000 tons of sugar to help to maintain price stability after retail sugar prices rose sharply. Offers in the tender were reported on Monday.

Pakistan Sugar sugar sector Sugar prices

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan buys about 55,000 tons white sugar in tender, traders say

Finance Minister Aurangzeb optimistic on policy rate cut

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

What does Moody’s upgraded rating signify for Pakistan?

NA adopts ATA amendment allowing 3-month ‘preventive detention’ of terror suspects

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil edges up after US warning on Russia sanctions

Mughal Energy completes hydro testing of 36.5MW hybrid power plant

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Read more stories