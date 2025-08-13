Doo Prime reveals new identity to lead the future of fintech

Doo Prime, a trusted global financial services provider with over a decade of market presence, proudly announces a major rebranding initiative that reflects its evolution, strategic vision, and continued commitment to excellence.

This rebrand marks an important milestone for Doo Prime as the company prepares for the next chapter in its ongoing development. The new brand identity is more than just a visual refresh; it is a statement of purpose and a reaffirmation of the core values that have guided the company since its inception.

Evolving with purpose

After years of rapid growth and industry evolvement, Doo Prime recognised the need to modernise its identity to better align with its innovative strategy and expanding global presence. As the financial technology landscape becomes increasingly competitive, the rebranding ensures that Doo Prime continues to lead with relevance, confidence, and impact.

“This rebranding is not just about a new look. It’s about embracing who we’ve become and where we’re going,” said Marilena Iakovou, CMO of Doo Prime. “We’re proud of our legacy, but we’re even more excited about the future we’re building.”

Values that drive the change

At the heart of this transformation are the values that define Doo Prime’s culture and vision: clarity, trust, innovation, and inclusivity. These principles guide every interaction, decision, and solution offered to clients. The rebrand reinforces Doo Prime’s mission to deliver efficient, reliable, and innovative trading experiences across the globe.

Refreshed identity, sharpened focus

The rebranding introduces a redesigned logo that balances legacy with progress. The new “D” honors Doo Prime’s origins, while “Prime” continues to reflect the company’s pursuit of excellence. A standout feature of the logo is the reverse quotation mark forming a “P”. Just as quotation marks signify authenticity and integrity in speech, Doo Prime’s new logo reflects the broker’s commitment to staying true to its promises.

The updated color palette emphasises professionalism and modernity, while a key element, the Highlighter Yellow, has been introduced to energise the brand’s visual identity. This vibrant shade doesn’t just stand out visually; it symbolises the broker’s commitment to clarity, meaningful communication, and transparency. Much like a highlighter draws attention to what matters most, the new brand color reflects the company’s promise to bring key messages to the forefront, engage openly, and operate with nothing to hide.

Adapting to lead the future

Looking ahead, Doo Prime is poised to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies, expand its global reach, and offer sustainable financial solutions that align with evolving client needs. The rebranding is a reflection of that vision—fresh, bold, and ready for what’s next.

“Our goal is simple,” added Marilena Iakovou, “to be the most trusted and dynamic fintech partner for our clients”.

About Doo Prime

Doo Prime is a global fintech services provider delivering professional, secure, and innovative trading solutions to clients around the world. With a reputation built on openness, reliability, and exceptional service, Doo Prime continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in online financial services. As an official partner of Manchester United, the broker extends its global reach and brand presence through a shared commitment to excellence, performance, and trust.

For more information, please visit www.dooprime.com.