BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Domino’s India operator beats quarterly profit view on strong delivery demand

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 04:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Domino’s India operator Jubilant Foodworks beat first-quarter profit estimates by a wide margin on Wednesday as lower-priced menu items and free deliveries bolstered demand even as other fast-food franchisees struggled.

The company reported profit of 917.6 million rupees ($10.49 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a year ago profit of 558 million rupees.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 645.6 million rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Urban Indian consumers are cutting back on non-essentials amid high living costs, denting same-store sales at budget retailers like Trent and fast food chains including Pizza Hut operators Sapphire India and Devyani International.

Jubilant is an outlier in this environment, having reported double digit like-for-like sales growth for atleast three quarters.

In the reported quarter ended June, like for like sales at Domino’s India restaurants grew 11.6%, led by 20.1% growth in delivery.

India’s Muthoot Finance beats quarterly profit view on strong loan growth

Sapphire’s same store sales at Pizza Hut India fell 8% in the same period, while Devyani’s fell 4.2%.

Jubilant has not raised prices on average in more than ten quarters, opting to cut costs to drive profitability.

In addition to providing value combinations and expanding store count, it has also waived delivery fees on app orders, while sharpening its focus on 20-minute deliveries in dense metros.

Rival Devyani, on Wednesday, said it is taking cues from Jubilant’s success with its 20-minute delivery model, and strengthening its own food-delivery business.

“Jubilant is doing a far, far better job versus what we are doing..because it is a delivery first brand,” a Devyani executive said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Jubilant’s efforts drove first quarter revenue higher by 17%to 22.61 billion rupees.

However, its consolidated core profit margin contracted to 19.4% from 19.8%, due to a higher mix of delivery and investments to power sales growth.

India Domino's Jubilant Foodworks

Comments

200 characters

Domino’s India operator beats quarterly profit view on strong delivery demand

Finance Minister Aurangzeb optimistic on policy rate cut

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

US market: Pakistan exporters poised to gain notable competitive edge

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil falls as IEA raises supply forecast, investors await US-Russia meeting

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Gold price continues to fall, reaches Rs358,100

Mughal Energy completes hydro testing of 36.5MW hybrid power plant

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Read more stories