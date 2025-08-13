BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
DCL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
DGKC 185.68 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.3%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.2%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.12%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
KOSM 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
MLCF 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
NBP 146.85 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.58%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
PIAHCLA 20.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.53%)
PPL 183.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.08%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
SNGP 117.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.05%)
SSGC 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.04%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.08%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,003 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,443 Decreased By -78.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025
Markets

Palm rises after China announced duty on canola imports from Canada

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 04:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, on the back of strength from the Dalian market, fueled by China’s plan to impose anti-dumping duty on canola imports from Canada.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 33 ringgit, or 0.75%, to 4,435 ringgit ($1,054.70) a metric ton at the close.

“The Chinese markets have been on fire after China announced a preliminary anti-dumping duty of 75.8% is imposed on canola imports from Canada. The Rapeseed oil futures skyrocketed today, palm oil and soyoil futures at Dalian have just followed it,” said Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

China announced preliminary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola imports on Tuesday, which will be effective from Thursday, escalating a year-long trade dispute that began with Ottawa’s imposition of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports last August.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.49%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.28%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm closes over 3% higher following crucial data announcement

Meanwhile, Malaysia has raised its September crude palm oil reference price, a change that increases the export duty rate to 10%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday.

India’s soyoil imports are poised to surge 60% year-on-year to a record high in 2024/25, as refiners boost purchases due to cheaper prices than rival palm oil, shipments of which are set to hit a five-year low, six dealers told Reuters.

Its palm oil imports in the year are likely to fall 13.5% from a year ago to 7.8 million tons, the lowest since 2019/20, dealers said.

The ringgit, the palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.54% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

