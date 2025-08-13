BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 06:59pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,100 after a decline of Rs200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,013 after it lost Rs171.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,300 after a decline of Rs500 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,354 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $2, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs59 to reach Rs4,072.

