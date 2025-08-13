BML 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
CPHL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
DCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.21%)
DGKC 184.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.23%)
FCCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.62%)
FFL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
HUBC 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.43%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
KOSM 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.86 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.88%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
POWER 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
PPL 183.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2.09%)
PREMA 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.72%)
SSGC 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.75%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.56%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,005 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
BR30 42,313 Decreased By -209.1 (-0.49%)
KSE100 146,684 Decreased By -321.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 44,887 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.28%)
Aug 13, 2025
European shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 01:03pm

European shares advanced on Wednesday, with technology and defence stocks leading gains, as global mood remained buoyant after tame US inflation data cemented expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, as of 0704 GMT, with Germany’s blue-chip DAX up 0.6% after dipping in the previous session.

Global stocks rallied and Wall Street closed at record highs as traders priced in a 94% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, leaders from Europe and Ukraine are set to speak to US President Donald Trump later in the day ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TUI rose 1.7% after Europe’s largest tour operator posted better-than-expected results as summer travel proved to be resilient.

E.ON reported a bigger first-half core profit and maintained its full-year outlook with Europe’s largest energy grids operator calling on Germany to raise future returns on grid investments.

Shares were marginally up. Vestas fell 1.8% after the wind turbine maker reported a smaller-than-expected rise in operating profit for the second quarter but maintained its fiscal-year financial outlook. Reuters

