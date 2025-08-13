BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.94 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.73%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
DGKC 187.00 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.02%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.81%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
GCIL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.06%)
HUBC 161.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
MLCF 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.68%)
NBP 145.89 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (2.91%)
PAEL 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
POWER 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 183.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.9%)
PREMA 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.99%)
SNGP 119.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
SSGC 41.54 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.97%)
TREET 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.43%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,095 Increased By 59.7 (0.4%)
BR30 42,576 Increased By 54.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 147,492 Increased By 486.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,167 Increased By 155.3 (0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGBs fall after weakest auction in 5 years spurs sell-off

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 11:30am

TOKYO: Japanese government bonds dropped on Wednesday after a five-year bond auction drew the weakest demand in more than five years, triggering a wave of selling by investors.

The five-year yield rose 3 basis points (bps) to 1.070%.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 bps to 1.525%.

Yields move inversely to bond prices. The lacklustre auction followed a session in which the 10-year JGBs untraded all day, reflecting thin liquidity during Japan’s “Obon” holiday season.

“The market was worried about the liquidity and hesitated to participate in the auction,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

The auction received bids worth 2.96 times the amount sold, the lowest ratio since March 2020, and lower than a ratio of 3.54 times at the previous auction in July.

The level of the five-year bond yield was not high enough, so that the market was afraid to buy bonds in case the yield rises in the coming sessions, said Miki Den, a senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

JGB yields have eased from their highs in July as expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan receded, following the central bank’s caution over persistent risks to the economic outlook.

The two-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.785%.

Yields on longer-dated bonds fell, with 20-year JGB yield slipping 0.5 bp to 2.515%.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bp to 3.085%. The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 3.285%. Reuters

Japanese government bonds

Comments

200 characters

JGBs fall after weakest auction in 5 years spurs sell-off

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

US market: Pakistan exporters poised to gain notable competitive edge

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil stable as market waits for inventory data, US-Russia meeting

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

Read more stories